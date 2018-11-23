Ashland Global Holdings Inc (ASH) Stake Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) by 71.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,653 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $198,707.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,207.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Keith C. Silverman sold 2,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total transaction of $193,647.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,341.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,788 shares of company stock worth $559,378. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ashland Global stock opened at $81.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a one year low of $64.81 and a one year high of $86.63.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.50 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.93%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ASH shares. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ashland Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. Its Specialty Ingredients segment provides products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It offers solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from plant and seed extract, cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, and acrylic polymers, as well as polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives.

