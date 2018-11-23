ASHTEAD Grp PLC/ADR (ASHTY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ASHTEAD Grp PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASHTEAD Grp PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th.

Get ASHTEAD Grp PLC/ADR alerts:

Shares of ASHTY stock opened at $90.75 on Wednesday. ASHTEAD Grp PLC/ADR has a one year low of $86.78 and a one year high of $131.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.74.

ASHTEAD Grp PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 11th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter. ASHTEAD Grp PLC/ADR had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that ASHTEAD Grp PLC/ADR will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

ASHTEAD Grp PLC/ADR Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

Further Reading: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ASHTEAD Grp PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASHTEAD Grp PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.