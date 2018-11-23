Assicurazioni Generali (G) Given a €14.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on G. UBS Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.60 ($15.81) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Barclays set a €14.20 ($16.51) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.40 ($23.72) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €16.61 ($19.32).

Shares of G stock opened at €15.73 ($18.29) on Monday. Assicurazioni Generali has a one year low of €13.65 ($15.87) and a one year high of €16.48 ($19.16).

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non Life; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family, as well as for businesses; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products, as well as asset management and banking services.

