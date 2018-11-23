AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 6,100 ($79.71) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AZN. HSBC set a GBX 4,860 ($63.50) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,080 ($53.31) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 6,800 ($88.85) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,900 ($90.16) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Investec lowered shares of AstraZeneca to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 5,500 ($71.87) to GBX 6,300 ($82.32) in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,927.44 ($77.45).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of LON:AZN traded up GBX 110 ($1.44) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 6,195 ($80.95). 632,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 4,260 ($55.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,520 ($72.13).

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.