AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report released on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,900 ($77.09) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Barclays set a GBX 6,500 ($84.93) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($78.40) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 5,630 ($73.57) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,927.44 ($77.45).

AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 6,085 ($79.51) on Monday. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,260 ($55.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,520 ($72.13).

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

