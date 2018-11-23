Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AAWW. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.67.

AAWW stock opened at $50.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.52. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52-week low of $48.19 and a 52-week high of $75.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $656.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.70 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 33.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 369,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,552,000 after buying an additional 93,254 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 7.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,178,000 after purchasing an additional 16,091 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 14.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 80,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 33.3% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter worth $344,000.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services worldwide. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions comprising contractual service arrangements, which include the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, such as crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

