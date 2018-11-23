Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Robert Half International Inc. (RHI)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 1,113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RHI opened at $58.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.31. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.35 and a twelve month high of $79.91.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 43.08%.

RHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Friday, August 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Barclays cut Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on Robert Half International from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.23.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

