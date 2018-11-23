Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Under Armour Inc (UAA)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UAA. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,446,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,283,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,009,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,502,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,261,000 after purchasing an additional 658,769 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 3,931.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 407,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,657,000 after purchasing an additional 397,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.95% of the company’s stock.

UAA opened at $21.50 on Friday. Under Armour Inc has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of -0.45.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Under Armour Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UAA. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Under Armour from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Under Armour from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on Under Armour from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.26.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

