Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,097 Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,185,000. Genesis Asset Managers LLP acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,754,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Yum China by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,374,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,693,000 after buying an additional 4,475,130 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in Yum China by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,750,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,628,000 after buying an additional 3,753,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,550,000. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YUMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Bank of America raised Yum China from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

In other Yum China news, insider Angela Ai sold 8,391 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $312,564.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Riu Sun sold 8,405 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $306,782.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,883. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,120 shares of company stock valued at $930,188. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUMC opened at $34.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $48.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.56.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Yum China had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, and Little Sheep brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, and Mexican-style food categories.

