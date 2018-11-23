Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ffcm LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 722.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 49,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 43,888 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 171.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 537.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRI opened at $111.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.17. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.18 and a 12-month high of $124.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 26.20%.

In related news, insider Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 60,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.63, for a total transaction of $6,835,289.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,561 shares in the company, valued at $16,619,795.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David C. George sold 55,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $6,025,829.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 95,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,308,344.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DRI shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.20.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

