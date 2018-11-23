Aurora Cannabis Inc (TSE) (NYSE:ACB)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.42, but opened at $6.25. Aurora Cannabis Inc (TSE) shares last traded at $6.07, with a volume of 5543681 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 5.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.90.

Get Aurora Cannabis Inc (TSE) alerts:

Aurora Cannabis Inc (TSE) (NYSE:ACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.71 million for the quarter. Aurora Cannabis Inc (TSE) had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 224.33%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis Inc (TSE) stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis Inc (TSE) (NYSE:ACB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/aurora-cannabis-inc-tse-acb-shares-gap-down-to-6-25.html.

Aurora Cannabis Inc (TSE) Company Profile (NYSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Inc (TSE) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis Inc (TSE) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.