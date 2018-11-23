AutoCanada Inc. to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, Clarus Securities Forecasts (ACQ)

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) – Research analysts at Clarus Securities reduced their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for shares of AutoCanada in a report issued on Tuesday, November 20th. Clarus Securities analyst S. Kammermayer now forecasts that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. Clarus Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ACQ. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. National Bank Financial cut shares of AutoCanada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$23.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of AutoCanada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$27.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 13th. AltaCorp Capital cut shares of AutoCanada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$9.00 to C$10.75 in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoCanada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$17.71.

Shares of AutoCanada stock opened at C$11.70 on Wednesday. AutoCanada has a 1-year low of C$8.36 and a 1-year high of C$24.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.34.

In other news, insider Raj Juneja bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,000.00. Also, Director Paul Antony bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,285,000.00. Insiders have bought a total of 111,400 shares of company stock worth $1,414,470 in the last quarter.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products, and other after-market products.

Featured Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.