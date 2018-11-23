Autodesk (ADSK) Shares Up 9.7% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) shot up 9.7% on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $139.40 and last traded at $135.04. 6,007,117 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 180% from the average session volume of 2,146,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.05.
The software company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.07 million. Autodesk had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 3,087.49%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADSK. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.67.
In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total transaction of $3,497,906.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.77, for a total transaction of $149,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,009 shares of company stock valued at $4,431,583 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth about $104,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth about $149,000. Bank of Stockton bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 58.1% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,331 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.40, a P/E/G ratio of 103.53 and a beta of 1.97.
About Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)
Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.
