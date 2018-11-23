AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) SVP Keri A. Shea Sells 1,880 Shares

AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) SVP Keri A. Shea sold 1,880 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total transaction of $347,988.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $186.45 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $152.65 and a 12 month high of $188.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.38.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.87). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 36.54%. The firm had revenue of $575.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.21%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 40,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,258,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVB. Argus lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank set a $183.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $194.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.41.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 287 apartment communities containing 84,043 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and 16 communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

