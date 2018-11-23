Avaya Holdings Corp (AVYA) is Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s 10th Largest Position

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 447,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,427 shares during the period. Avaya accounts for approximately 1.9% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Avaya were worth $9,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVYA. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Avaya in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,324,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avaya during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avaya during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $554,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Avaya during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avaya by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,337,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,929,000 after buying an additional 640,852 shares during the last quarter.

AVYA stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Avaya Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $14.24 and a 12-month high of $23.76.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVYA. Zacks Investment Research cut Avaya from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Barclays began coverage on Avaya in a research note on Friday, October 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Avaya in a research note on Friday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary, develops business collaboration and communications solutions worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sierra Holdings Corp. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

