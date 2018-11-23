AVEVA Group (AVV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

AVEVA Group (LON:AVV)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports.

AVV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Monday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,150 ($41.16) target price on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on AVEVA Group from GBX 2,800 ($36.59) to GBX 2,860 ($37.37) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Numis Securities upgraded AVEVA Group to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 3,220 ($42.08) to GBX 3,400 ($44.43) in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,905 ($37.96).

LON AVV opened at GBX 2,460 ($32.14) on Wednesday. AVEVA Group has a one year low of GBX 1,791 ($23.40) and a one year high of GBX 3,080 ($40.25).

AVEVA Group plc operates as an industrial design and management software company in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Americas. The company offers solutions for brownfield modification, contract management, enterprise resource management, information management, integrated engineering and design, integrated shipbuilding, and steel fabrication, as well as laser and cloud solutions.

