AWM Investment Company Inc. Has $12.47 Million Holdings in Everspin Technologies Inc (MRAM)

AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in Everspin Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:MRAM) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,624,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,061 shares during the quarter. Everspin Technologies makes up about 2.1% of AWM Investment Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Everspin Technologies worth $12,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRAM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 182,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 10,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.58% of the company’s stock.

MRAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Everspin Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Everspin Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everspin Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th.

Shares of MRAM opened at $7.19 on Friday. Everspin Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The firm has a market cap of $121.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 67.47% and a negative net margin of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $11.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Everspin Technologies Inc will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products to customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, embedded MRAM, magnetic sensor, and aerospace and satellite electronic systems. The company provides its products for applications, including industrial, automotive, transportation, and enterprise storage markets.

