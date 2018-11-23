AWM Investment Company Inc. Purchases New Position in Sutro Biopharma Inc (STRO)

AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 111,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 0.49% of Sutro Biopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $592,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,501,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,250,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,098,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,000,000. 15.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Merck & Co., Inc. acquired 666,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of STRO stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. Sutro Biopharma Inc has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $15.90.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($21.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($21.10). The firm had revenue of $7.84 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma Inc will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “AWM Investment Company Inc. Purchases New Position in Sutro Biopharma Inc (STRO)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/awm-investment-company-inc-purchases-new-position-in-sutro-biopharma-inc-stro.html.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.