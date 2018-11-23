AWM Investment Company Inc. Sells 14,189 Shares of BioTelemetry Inc (BEAT)

AWM Investment Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 15.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,189 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc.’s holdings in BioTelemetry were worth $4,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioTelemetry in the 1st quarter valued at $2,423,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in BioTelemetry by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in BioTelemetry in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BioTelemetry in the 2nd quarter valued at $540,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioTelemetry in the 2nd quarter valued at $858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEAT opened at $60.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.88, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.58. BioTelemetry Inc has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $70.00.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $100.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.89 million. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 22.56%. BioTelemetry’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioTelemetry Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

BEAT has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of BioTelemetry from $50.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of BioTelemetry to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of BioTelemetry from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BioTelemetry has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.17.

In other BioTelemetry news, SVP Daniel Wisniewski sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $1,873,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,240.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kirk E. Gorman sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $38,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,836,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,852 shares of company stock worth $12,869,047 over the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioTelemetry, Inc, a mobile and wireless medical technology company, provides cardiac and mobile blood glucose monitoring (BGM), centralized medical imaging, and original equipment manufacturing services for the healthcare and clinical research industries. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Research, and Technology.

