Axa Acquires 26,900 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)

Axa grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $22,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $351,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 365.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,121,000 after buying an additional 161,584 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $13,414,000. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 434.0% during the second quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 49,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,028,000 after buying an additional 39,825 shares during the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.06, for a total value of $97,648.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,184 shares in the company, valued at $835,211.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 5,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $720,993.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,917.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,763 shares of company stock worth $2,346,147 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. Leerink Swann upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on HCA Healthcare to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $122.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.45.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $134.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.48. HCA Healthcare Inc has a one year low of $75.45 and a one year high of $144.96.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.23. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 73.71% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.24%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Axa Acquires 26,900 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/axa-acquires-26900-shares-of-hca-healthcare-inc-hca.html.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.