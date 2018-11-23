Axa Boosts Position in Kimco Realty Corp (KIM)

Axa increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 30.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,259,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,429 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $21,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KIM. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.0% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 140,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 533,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,930,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 37.5% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 23,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1,385.7% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 323,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 301,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $1,484,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KIM opened at $15.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.33. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $19.38.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $283.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.73 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 40.14% and a return on equity of 8.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 72.26%.

KIM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.15.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE: KIM) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America's largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of June 30, 2018, the company owned interests in 460 U.S. shopping centers comprising 79 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

