Axa Has $23.11 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Axa boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 308,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,050 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $23,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 143.4% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Sun Life Financial INC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 717.7% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at $183,000. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

ICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $92.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

In related news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total transaction of $2,698,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 419,907 shares in the company, valued at $32,370,630.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 7,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $625,364.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,926,385.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,625 shares of company stock worth $16,971,970 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $79.33 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52-week low of $66.92 and a 52-week high of $81.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 43.09% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 31st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Axa Has $23.11 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/axa-has-23-11-million-position-in-intercontinental-exchange-inc-ice.html.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.