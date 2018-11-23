Axel Springer SE (SPR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Axel Springer SE (FRA:SPR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €66.33 ($77.13).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPR. Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on Axel Springer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Independent Research set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on Axel Springer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on Axel Springer and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Axel Springer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.50 ($90.12) price target on Axel Springer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th.

FRA:SPR opened at €55.05 ($64.01) on Friday. Axel Springer has a 52-week low of €49.45 ($57.50) and a 52-week high of €73.80 ($85.81).

Axel Springer Company Profile

Axel Springer SE operates as a publishing company primarily in Europe and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Classifieds Media, News Media, and Marketing Media. The Classifieds Media segment operates a portfolio of online classified portals in the areas of real estate, jobs, cars, and general.

