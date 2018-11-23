BAE Systems (BA) Receives Media Impact Rating of -1.07

News headlines about BAE Systems (LON:BA) have trended somewhat negative on Thursday, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. BAE Systems earned a news impact score of -1.07 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected BAE Systems’ ranking:

A number of research firms have commented on BA. Credit Suisse Group upgraded BAE Systems to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 640 ($8.36) in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 708 ($9.25) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.41) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BAE Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 692.45 ($9.05).

BAE Systems stock traded down GBX 9 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 507.20 ($6.63). 7,568,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,870,000. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of GBX 533.50 ($6.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 682.50 ($8.92).

In other news, insider Alan Garwood sold 10,350 shares of BAE Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 626 ($8.18), for a total value of £64,791 ($84,660.92).

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

