Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 14,991 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,991 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.06% of PacWest Bancorp worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 8.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 22.6% in the second quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 18.8% in the second quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 7,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 2.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 50,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, Director Tanya M. Acker purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.26 per share, with a total value of $50,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,014. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Eggemeyer III purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.23 per share, with a total value of $412,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 31,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,844 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACW stock opened at $39.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.45. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $37.65 and a fifty-two week high of $55.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 33.60% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $297.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 82.19%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PACW. BidaskClub raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 4th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $51.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

