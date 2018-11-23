Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Trims Stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,265 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $4,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 23.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 436,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,743,000 after buying an additional 81,936 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DGX. Argus set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.80.

Shares of DGX opened at $93.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a twelve month low of $90.54 and a twelve month high of $116.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services.

