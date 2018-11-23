Baldwin Investment Management LLC Buys 42,931 Shares of Infosys Ltd (INFY)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 103.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,931 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Infosys by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 14,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Infosys by 269.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Infosys by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Infosys by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 10,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Infosys by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 15.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $9.07 on Friday. Infosys Ltd has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $10.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.42.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Infosys had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Infosys Ltd will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 26th were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 25th. Infosys’s payout ratio is presently 34.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Infosys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Infosys from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.26.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

