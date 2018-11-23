Baldwin Investment Management LLC Takes $204,000 Position in Allegion PLC (ALLE)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Allegion by 1.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 61,742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allegion by 21.7% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allegion by 11.0% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allegion by 26.7% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegion by 13.8% during the third quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,646 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $287,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,043.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLE opened at $89.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Allegion PLC has a 52-week low of $73.85 and a 52-week high of $92.87.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $711.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.07 million. Allegion had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 85.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; door closers and exit devices; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door frames; and other accessories.

