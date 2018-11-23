BancFirst (BANF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $63.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BancFirst Corporation is a bank holding company for BancFirst. BancFirst Corporation also owns 100% of the common securities of BFC Capital Trust I, and First State Bank. BancFirst’s strategy focuses on providing a full range of commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses both in the non-metropolitan trade centers and the metropolitan markets. BancFirst operates as a super community bank, managing their community banking offices on a decentralized basis, which permits them to be responsive to local customer needs. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BANF. BidaskClub cut BancFirst from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut BancFirst from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th.

Shares of BANF stock opened at $55.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.69. BancFirst has a twelve month low of $50.80 and a twelve month high of $65.70.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $98.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.77 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 27.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BancFirst will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

In other news, insider David Seat sold 528 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $32,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,715. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Lawrence sold 1,250 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at $80,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,132 shares of company stock worth $134,819 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in BancFirst by 14.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BancFirst by 15.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in BancFirst by 5.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BancFirst by 1.2% during the second quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,453,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BancFirst by 17.5% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

