Bank of America Corp DE Sells 12,432 Shares of On Deck Capital Inc (ONDK)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) by 14.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,432 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in On Deck Capital were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in On Deck Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of On Deck Capital in the second quarter worth $158,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of On Deck Capital in the second quarter worth $262,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of On Deck Capital in the second quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of On Deck Capital by 139.2% in the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 98,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 57,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get On Deck Capital alerts:

NYSE ONDK opened at $7.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.25 and a beta of 1.54. On Deck Capital Inc has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 29.62 and a quick ratio of 29.62.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.32 million. On Deck Capital had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that On Deck Capital Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Hartwig sold 105,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $878,347.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ONDK shares. ValuEngine cut shares of On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of On Deck Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BTIG Research cut shares of On Deck Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of On Deck Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of On Deck Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/bank-of-america-corp-de-sells-12432-shares-of-on-deck-capital-inc-ondk.html.

On Deck Capital Profile

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK).

Receive News & Ratings for On Deck Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On Deck Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.