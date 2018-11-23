Bank of America Reiterates “€55.00” Price Target for Covestro (1COV)

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been given a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective by equities researchers at Bank of America in a report released on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on 1COV. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Societe Generale set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €87.00 ($101.16) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Independent Research set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €73.84 ($85.86).

Shares of ETR 1COV opened at €48.21 ($56.06) on Friday. Covestro has a 52-week low of €61.95 ($72.03) and a 52-week high of €96.32 ($112.00).

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

