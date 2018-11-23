Bank of America Reiterates “$80.00” Price Target for Kohl’s (KSS)

Bank of America set a $80.00 price objective on Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KSS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kohl’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kohl’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Friday, August 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Kohl’s to a positive rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.25.

NYSE KSS opened at $66.30 on Tuesday. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $44.08 and a 1 year high of $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 11th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.23%.

In other news, EVP Ratnakar Lavu sold 12,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,000,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Sona Chawla sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $746,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 224,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,742,435.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,788 shares of company stock worth $6,104,331. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,780,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 975.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 53,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $823,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,101,000.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

