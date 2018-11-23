Bank of Hawaii Buys 4,360 Shares of CSX Co. (CSX)

Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 519,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,468,000 after acquiring an additional 37,626 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Suffolk Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,597,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $520,000. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,918,000. 75.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CSX from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on CSX from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on CSX from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

CSX stock opened at $70.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $58.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $76.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 55.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

