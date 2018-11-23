Bank of Hawaii Invests $1.06 Million in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) Stock

Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 96,798,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,052,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476,835 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 29.1% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 7,286,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,285 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 127,027.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,220,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,460 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 27.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,568,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5,313.4% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,190,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Wedbush set a $81.00 price objective on Activision Blizzard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, September 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 29th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.99.

ATVI opened at $50.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.83 and a 12 month high of $84.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

