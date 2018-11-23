Bank of Montreal Can Has $125,000 Stake in EATON VANCE SHO/COM (EVG)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in EATON VANCE SHO/COM (NYSE:EVG) by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,224 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in EATON VANCE SHO/COM were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in EATON VANCE SHO/COM in the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EATON VANCE SHO/COM in the 2nd quarter worth about $957,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in EATON VANCE SHO/COM by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 123,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 13,363 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in EATON VANCE SHO/COM by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 19,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in EATON VANCE SHO/COM by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 244,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 55,975 shares during the last quarter.

Get EATON VANCE SHO/COM alerts:

EVG stock opened at $12.58 on Friday. EATON VANCE SHO/COM has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $14.38.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Bank of Montreal Can Has $125,000 Stake in EATON VANCE SHO/COM (EVG)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/bank-of-montreal-can-has-125000-stake-in-eaton-vance-sho-com-evg.html.

EATON VANCE SHO/COM Profile

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EATON VANCE SHO/COM (NYSE:EVG).

Receive News & Ratings for EATON VANCE SHO/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EATON VANCE SHO/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.