Bank of Montreal Can Sells 27,555 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 90.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,766 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 27,555 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,949,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $103,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,499,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $398,201,000 after purchasing an additional 459,305 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,311,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,646,000 after purchasing an additional 345,001 shares during the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 481,658 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,576,000 after purchasing an additional 256,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,013,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SHOO shares. ValuEngine lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Steven Madden from $40.67 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Steven Madden from $55.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.52.

In related news, Director Rose Peabody Lynch sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.27, for a total value of $143,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,788.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $398,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,282,679.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $557,405 over the last 90 days. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $31.27 on Friday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $39.30. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.66.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $458.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 21st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th. This is an increase from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 35.57%.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Report, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, FREEBIRD by Steven, Stevies, B Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Avec Les Filles brands, as well as private label footwear.

