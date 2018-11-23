Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stake in Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (TGP)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) by 81.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,025 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 26,385 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Teekay Lng Partners were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners in the second quarter valued at about $608,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 8.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners in the second quarter valued at about $1,134,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners in the second quarter valued at about $1,180,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 10.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 162,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 15,947 shares during the last quarter. 34.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Teekay Lng Partners from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Teekay Lng Partners in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Teekay Lng Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Teekay Lng Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

NYSE TGP opened at $12.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.33. Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The shipping company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $115.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.21 million. Teekay Lng Partners had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 18.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Teekay Lng Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

Teekay Lng Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Liquefied Gas and Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

