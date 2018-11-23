Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 52,670 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 433,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,670 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.75% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $38,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLV. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 197.9% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 43.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 75.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 177,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,771,000 after purchasing an additional 76,644 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $84.35 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.46 and a 12 month high of $95.98.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a $0.2903 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

