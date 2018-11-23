Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Position in Signet Jewelers Ltd. (SIG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 697,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,022 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.18% of Signet Jewelers worth $38,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,682,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,861,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,230 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,809,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,403,000 after purchasing an additional 886,476 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 653,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,412,000 after purchasing an additional 229,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,739,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SIG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Nomura downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Shares of SIG stock opened at $52.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Signet Jewelers Ltd. has a 52 week low of $33.11 and a 52 week high of $71.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.32. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Ltd. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and the Channel Islands. Its Sterling Jewelers division operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, and various mall-based regional brands, as well as JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

