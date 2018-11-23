Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 496,429 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 209,930 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $36,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $366,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 80,926 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,148,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $54.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.24 and a beta of 0.95. Varonis Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $47.00 and a twelve month high of $83.10.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.23. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $67.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, CFO Guy Melamed sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $117,741.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,487,246.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

VRNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.88.

Varonis Systems Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software solutions that protect data from insider threats and cyberattacks. The company, through its software, allows organizations to protect data stored on premises and on cloud, such as sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

