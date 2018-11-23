Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 12,223 Shares of Investment Technology Group (ITG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Investment Technology Group (NYSE:ITG) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,809,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,223 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 5.49% of Investment Technology Group worth $37,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Investment Technology Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Investment Technology Group during the second quarter worth $161,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Investment Technology Group during the second quarter worth $228,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Investment Technology Group by 144.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 8,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Investment Technology Group during the second quarter worth $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITG shares. ValuEngine upgraded Investment Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investment Technology Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Investment Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of Investment Technology Group stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. Investment Technology Group has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $30.25. The firm has a market cap of $990.90 million, a P/E ratio of 100.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Investment Technology Group (NYSE:ITG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Investment Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $120.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.97 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Investment Technology Group will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Investment Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.33%.

Investment Technology Group Profile

Investment Technology Group, Inc operates as a financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers various solutions for asset managers and broker-dealers in the areas of execution services, workflow technology, and analytics that provide trade execution services and solutions for portfolio management, as well as pre-trade analytics, and post-trade analytics and processing.

