Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Given “Hold” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their hold rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

BNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. TD Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Monday. Barclays reiterated an average rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated an average rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.00.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.77. 40,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,895. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $52.09 and a 1-year high of $66.78. The company has a market capitalization of $65.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.39. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Bank of Nova Scotia’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6539 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 1st. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,478,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,010,061,000 after buying an additional 3,741,346 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 37.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,945,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,199,742,000 after buying an additional 5,709,563 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,097,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $841,305,000 after buying an additional 119,591 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth $650,249,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,209,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,943,000 after buying an additional 50,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.