Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Rating Reiterated by TD Securities

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2018

Share on StockTwits

TD Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) in a report issued on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BNS. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Desjardins reissued an average rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an average rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $53.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $52.09 and a twelve month high of $66.78.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were given a $0.6539 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 1st. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 50.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.3% in the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 38.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 24.8% in the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Analyst Recommendations for Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply