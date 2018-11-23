Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Rating Reiterated by TD Securities

TD Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) in a report issued on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BNS. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Desjardins reissued an average rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an average rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $53.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $52.09 and a twelve month high of $66.78.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were given a $0.6539 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 1st. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 50.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.3% in the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 38.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 24.8% in the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

