Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 652,717 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,728 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.05% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $38,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,995.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 18,095 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. 46.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BNS opened at $53.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $65.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $52.09 and a 12-month high of $66.78.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 21.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.6539 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 50.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Desjardins reissued an “average” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Barclays reissued an “average” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

