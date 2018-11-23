Bankwell Financial Group Inc (BWFG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

BWFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th.

In related news, EVP Laura Waitz sold 1,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $39,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 24.8% during the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 16.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 10,752 shares during the period. Clover Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,348,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 306,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,597,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Finally, Seidman Lawrence B increased its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 46.4% during the third quarter. Seidman Lawrence B now owns 192,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,050,000 after buying an additional 61,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BWFG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,132. Bankwell Financial Group has a 1-year low of $29.35 and a 1-year high of $36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.84 million, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.20 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 10.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bankwell Financial Group will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and demand and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

