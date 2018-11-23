Barclays Boosts Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) Price Target to $48.00

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Monday. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on GLPI. BidaskClub lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from an equal rating to a weight rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.55.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $33.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 10.00, a quick ratio of 10.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $37.29.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $254.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.55 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 38.95%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Marshall III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $33,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,609.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $472,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 76,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,462.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 26,000 shares of company stock worth $873,910. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3,411.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 8,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

