Barclays Increases McCarthy & Stone (MCS) Price Target to GBX 125

McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS) had its price target boosted by Barclays from GBX 93 ($1.22) to GBX 125 ($1.63) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on shares of McCarthy & Stone from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of McCarthy & Stone from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 102 ($1.33) price objective on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. McCarthy & Stone has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 133.25 ($1.74).

MCS opened at GBX 137.50 ($1.80) on Tuesday. McCarthy & Stone has a twelve month low of GBX 130.90 ($1.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 197.60 ($2.58).

McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported GBX 9.20 ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 9.70 ($0.13) by GBX (0.50) (($0.01)).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from McCarthy & Stone’s previous dividend of $1.90. This represents a yield of 2.56%.

McCarthy & Stone Company Profile

McCarthy & Stone plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retirement housing market in the United Kingdom. The company builds, sells, and manages retirement developments. It offers retirement living developments, which provides apartments for homeowners aged 60 and over; retirement living plus developments, which are designed for customers aged 70 and over, as well as offers a retirement apartment with management services, domestic assistance, personal care, and additional support; and lifestyle living for customers aged 55 and over.

