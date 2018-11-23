Barclays Initiates Coverage on OI (OIBR)

Equities researchers at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of OI (NYSE:OIBR) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $2.23 price target on the technology company’s stock. Barclays’ price target suggests a potential downside of 67.21% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of OIBR opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. OI has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $7.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OI stock. Oceanwood Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Oi (NYSE:OIBR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,879,186 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,000. OI makes up 100.0% of Oceanwood Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

OI Company Profile

Oi SA engages in the provision of telecommunications utility services. The company offers mobile, broadband, pay television, data transmission, and internet provider services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Services, Personal Mobility, and Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)/Corporate.

