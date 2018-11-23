Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Glencore (GLEN)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on the natural resources company’s stock.

GLEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Glencore and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Liberum Capital raised shares of Glencore to a hold rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Glencore and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. HSBC set a GBX 440 ($5.75) price objective on shares of Glencore and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 393.57 ($5.14).

GLEN opened at GBX 290.65 ($3.80) on Monday. Glencore has a twelve month low of GBX 270 ($3.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 416.91 ($5.45).

About Glencore

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

