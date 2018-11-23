Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Talktalk Telecom Group (TALK)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group (LON:TALK) in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TALK. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a report on Friday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 116.38 ($1.52).

LON TALK traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) on Thursday, reaching GBX 118.10 ($1.54). The company had a trading volume of 3,777,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,760,000. Talktalk Telecom Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 88.60 ($1.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 220 ($2.87).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%.

Talktalk Telecom Group Company Profile

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC is a provider of fixed line broadband, voice telephony, mobile and television services. The Company serves over four million residential and business customers under the TalkTalk and TalkTalk Business brands. TalkTalk residential packages offer broadband, phone, television and mobile services.

